Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE BNS opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.