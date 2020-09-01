Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $261,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 644 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $19,054,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $39,735,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $425.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $20,542,625. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

