Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,925 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,593,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,803,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,446,000 after buying an additional 777,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

