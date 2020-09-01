Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $230.53 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,365 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.