Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 324.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.