Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 56 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average is $198.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

