Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

VFC opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.