Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.