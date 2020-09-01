Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,463 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 433,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

