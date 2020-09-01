Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,081 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.32.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.