Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,533,885 shares of company stock worth $423,941,722. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Cloudflare stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

