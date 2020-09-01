Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

