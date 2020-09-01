Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 311.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,637. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

