Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,654,553 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $350.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

