Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,206 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 685.5% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 959,700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 60.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,253,000 after buying an additional 922,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 145.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 618,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

