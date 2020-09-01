Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,173 shares of company stock worth $20,197,380. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

