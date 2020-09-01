Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $256,000 in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

