Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $256,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $485.94 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.