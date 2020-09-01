Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $243,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.