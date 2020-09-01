Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

VEA stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

