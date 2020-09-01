Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

