Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.