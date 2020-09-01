Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Westpac Banking by 125.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 87.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.