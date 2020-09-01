Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,387 Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,387 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

BUD opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

