Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RingCentral by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RingCentral by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,119 shares of company stock worth $30,393,962 in the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

