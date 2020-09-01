Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.