ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $122,408.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Binance and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00061555 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,875.27 or 0.99641053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00157917 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001084 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002620 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, EXX, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE, Coinnest, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.