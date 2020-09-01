Change Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Change has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Change token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Change has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $17,133.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Change (CAG) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Change is changeinvest.com . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Change can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

