Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $19.90.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $286,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

