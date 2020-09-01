Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $19.90.
In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.
