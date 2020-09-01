CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,214 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDK Global by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.