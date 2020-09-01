CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Buys $75,040.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

CBFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

