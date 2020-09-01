Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III Sells 71,940 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $3,311,398.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $896.72 million and a PE ratio of 415.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.