CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) vs. CalAmp (OTCMKTS:CAMP) Financial Contrast

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareView Communications and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -205.18% N/A -219.35% CalAmp -23.80% 0.90% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareView Communications and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 2 5 0 2.50

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 22.84%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.29 million 0.84 -$14.14 million N/A N/A CalAmp $366.11 million 0.77 -$79.30 million $0.15 54.47

CareView Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalAmp beats CareView Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

