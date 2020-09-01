Cardano Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu and ABCC. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $536.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.01450435 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinbe, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Indodax, Cryptohub, Exmo, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Huobi and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

