Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. 1,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

