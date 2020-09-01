Burlington Stores’ (BURL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.30.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

