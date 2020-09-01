BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) vs. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Critical Analysis

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BSQUARE and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 11 6 0 2.35

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $73.18, suggesting a potential downside of 17.73%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -7.21% -31.73% -13.23% Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.35 -$9.18 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 22.88 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -101.07

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.