Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BRKR opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

