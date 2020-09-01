Brown-Forman Corp Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BF/B opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BF/B. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

