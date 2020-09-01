Brown-Forman (BF.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Brown-Forman to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

