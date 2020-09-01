Brokers Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on URBN. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

