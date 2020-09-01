Brokers Issue Forecasts for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.07. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 1,182,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 991,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

