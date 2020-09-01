Brokerages Set Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $11.80

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.49.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

