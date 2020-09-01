Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $101.25

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thor Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

