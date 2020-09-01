Brokerages Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $132.84

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,883 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,732 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $140.54 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.