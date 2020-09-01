Brokerages Set Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,053,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,838,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

