Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

