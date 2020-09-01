Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

BWB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,629. The stock has a market cap of $287.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,904,266.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,651 shares of company stock valued at $793,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

