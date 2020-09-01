Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $400.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.81.

Shares of AVGO opened at $347.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.87 and a 200-day moving average of $287.60. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $350.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

