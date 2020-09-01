Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $350.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.87 and its 200 day moving average is $287.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

